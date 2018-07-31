‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season’ Demo Available Now on PS4 and Xbox One

The Walking Dead: The Final Season premieres on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on August 14, but you don’t have to wait that long to play. This morning the folks at Telltale revealed that you can download The Walking Dead: The Final Season demo right now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The demo will let you play through the first 15 minutes of the game — just enough to get you hooked.

Telltale has posted the first 15 minutes of the game for you to watch if you want, though most of you will probably want to avoid the above footage altogether and experience the beginning of the game for yourselves. If you loves to watch let’s plays, and you know that you’re going to pick up the game no matter what, then feel free to watch and get a feel for what you’re in for come mid-August.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As with most Telltale games, you can buy The Walking Dead: The Final Season episode by episode, but you’re better off purchasing the entire season upfront. At the moment you can get all four episodes for $19.99, or $17.99 if you buy it on Steam.

As an unbelievable pre-order bonus, Telltale is offering the rest of its The Walking Dead catalog for free. Seriously. From this morning’s press release: “Players who pre-order on PS4 and Xbox One will also immediately receive The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Collection — which gathers all 19 existing episodes of the award-winning series into a single package — as a free pre-order bonus. PC players who pre-order on Steam, GOG, GamersGate, or the Humble Store will receive 10% off the full retail price. All pre-order offers expire August 14.”

Here’s the basic elevator pitch for The Final Season:

“Season Description: Clementine, now a fierce and capable survivor, has reached the final chapter in her journey. After years on the road facing threats both living and dead, a secluded school might finally be her chance for a home. But protecting it will mean sacrifice. Clem must build a life and become a leader while still watching over AJ, an orphaned boy and the closest thing to family she has left. In this gripping, emotional final season, you will define your relationships, fight the undead, and determine how Clementine’s story ends.”

Emotional, Gut-Wrenching Story – See Clementine’s journey through to the end. As she builds a new life, you will have to grapple with new types of choices and live with the consequences as AJ looks on, learning from your every move.

More Control, More Tension – A new over-the-shoulder camera system, greater freedom to explore detailed environments, and scenes with unscripted combat capture the fear of living in a world overrun by the undead and create the most engaging The Walking Dead game yet.

Striking New Visual Style – The all-new Graphic Black art style rips the ink from the pages of the Eisner Award-winning comic book series and brings the world of The Walking Dead to life like never before. Supports 4K resolution and high dynamic range on compatible devices.

We’ll have much more on The Walking Dead: The Final Season leading up to launch, so stay tuned!