The Walking Dead Just Got One of the Most Unexpected Collaborations

Fans of AMC’s The Walking Dead franchise have something to look forward to, thanks to an unusual collaboration nobody could have seen coming. Since its debut in 2010, The Walking Dead has expanded well beyond its source material from the comics, evolving into a vast franchise comprising multiple television series spinoffs, video games, and more. Previously, TWD partnered with Telltale Games to release one of the developer’s greatest titles, as well as others. While the franchise’s partnerships in the video game world have always made a lot of sense, this latest collaboration is unexpected, to say the least.

The Walking Dead is teaming up with World of Tanks for a new event: Battle Pass Special: The Walking Dead. The new battle pass is set to launch on November 6, 2025. Like any World of Tanks battle pass, fans can expect to see all sorts of additional content, and it’s all related to The Walking Dead. Players will be able to recruit several characters, including Rick Grimes, Negan, Daryl Dixon, the Governor, and Michonne. Rick and Negan are recruited via chapter progression and lack any perks. The remaining characters can be obtained through special in-game bundles, and they have perks.

Return to the World of The Walking Dead in World of Tanks

Image courtesy of Wargaming & AMC

Players can hop into their mighty H3 to fight their way across the apocalypse of The Walking Dead. The tank features a five-round autoloader with unique parameters and a fast reload time, which lasts approximately five seconds, with a complete load time of 28 seconds. It boasts an average damage of up to 400/400/515 HP, and penetrates up to 248/304/60 mm. In addition to the tank, numerous supplies, rewards, and resources are available. You can even outfit your H3 with elements from the show, including a chained-up locker featuring the familiar line, “DON’T OPEN DEAD INSIDE,” emblazoned across the continuously shaking locker as something within tries to escape.

The 2D and 3D attachments available in The Walking Dead survivor kit aren’t limited to the H3 and can be installed on most high-tier vehicles. It’s a little strange to see two completely unrelated franchises come together like this, but despite the conflicting genres, it works well. There are tons of special missions and character-driven goals that will keep players busy for hours, while crossing The Walking Dead’s hellscape. Fortunately, in an H3, they get to do it in deadly style! Unfortunately, only Norman Reedus recorded audio for the Battle Pass, while the remaining characters’ voices are custom.

There are plenty of threats in The Walking Dead, but the Battle Pass appears to be primarily focused on World of Tanks’ usual battle mechanics. There don’t appear to be any walkers roaming about the world as tanks crush them beneath their treads. While this would be a fun inclusion, it makes sense to focus more on the environment rather than tying up processing power with hordes of the dead running about. This allows players to focus on the game they love while enjoying an environment that takes them right back to The Walking Dead and its spinoffs, making the collaboration unusual but well worth checking out when it arrives.

