It Just Got a Lot Harder To Watch the Best Walking Dead Spinoff

The best spinoff from The Walking Dead leaves Netflix in the United States on August 19, 2025, making it much harder for fans of Rick Grimes and Michonne to watch their most recent adventure. Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira’s survivors Rick and Michonne first met during The Walking Dead season 3, and built an incredibly strong bond and romantic relationship throughout the series until their departures in season 9 and 10, respectively. One of The Walking Dead’s spinoffs finally brought the beloved couple back together, but you might have missed your chance to watch this reunion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On August 19, 2025, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live leaves Netflix in the United States. The Ones Who Live premiered on AMC and AMC+ on February 25, 2024, and went on to become the highest-rated spinoff from The Walking Dead, achieving an 88% critics approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This compares to Tales of the Walking Dead’s 74% Fear the Walking Dead’s 73%, The Walking Dead: Dead City’s 71%, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’s 69%, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond’s 46%. Many consider The Ones Who Live to be the best of the bunch.

Play video

Six years after being taken by the Civic Republic Military in The Walking Dead season 9, episode 5, “What Comes After,” Rick Grimes continues to make attempts to escape and contact home, letting his friends know he’s alive. Simultaneously, after receiving a message in The Walking Dead season 10, episode 13, “What We Become,” Michonne continues her mission to find Rick. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live finally brings them back together, and, over six episodes, follows them as they take on the CRM and the twisted Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh), eventually changing the organization from within.

The Ones Who Live explores the perfect self-contained story for Rick and Michonne. They band together to expose the CRM and restructure the Civic Republic forever, transforming it into an organization that provides aid to other survivor communities, rather than wiping them out, as well as allowing free movement in and out of Philadelphia. This allows Rick and Michonne the opportunity to finally return home in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’s finale, and Rick reunites with his daughter, Judith (Cailey Fleming), and meets his son, RJ, for the first time.

With The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live leaving Netflix, you’ll only be able to watch it on AMC or AMC+ in the United States. It’s available on other streaming services in other countries, including NOW in the UK, but it’ll be much harder to find this brilliant The Walking Dead spinoff in the US. The Walking Dead franchise will be continuing with upcoming seasons of Daryl Dixon and Dead City, while another anthology show, More Tales from the Walking Dead Universe, is also on the cards, so there is still a lot to look forward to.