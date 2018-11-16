This ‘The Witcher 3’ Cosplay Brings the Blue Stripes to Life

We are no strangers to sharing incredible The Witcher cosplay here at ComicBook and who could really blame us? There are so many incredible creations out there, it’s hard not to share with the class! The latest cosplay set is no exception, bringing Ves and Roche from the Blue Stripes Commando group to life:

The above cosplay comes courtesy of ‘Haku Mikiriyami’ as Ves and ‘Kensatsukan‘ as Roche. With stunning photography from Eva, the characters from the beloved The Witcher 3 come to life in stunning detail that’s hard to recreated.

From the craft of the costumes themselves, to the detailing in the makeup for both characters – even the freckles are perfectly painted on! This latest bit of cosplay is absolutely incredible and just goes to show how breathtakingly talented the gaming community can be.

