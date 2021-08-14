The Witcher 3 Players Discover Handy Feature Six Years Later

✖

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been out on PS4, PC, and Xbox One for over six years, yet after 1000s of cumulative hours, players are just discovering "new" features. Typically, a six-year-old single-player game is pretty dead, but not The Witcher 3. Many continue to play Geralt's latest adventure, including both brand new players and those who have sunk an incredible amount of time into the open-world RPG. Over on the game's Reddit page, you largely have the latter, yet most of the game's Reddit page had no clue that you can fast travel from the boat.

Of course, this comes in handy at many different points, but it comes in especially handy during the Skellige parts of the campaign, which often have you traveling around, slowly, via the game's boat.

"This would've been good information to have before clearing everything in Skellige," reads one top comment. "It's alright. I'm in the same boat, OP," reads another comment.

As one player points out in the comments, this information is actually given to players in one of the loading screens. Despite this, many of the game's most hardcore players had no clue this existed, and it's safe to assume this also applies to the game's millions of more casual players, all of which spent far more time in Skellige than they needed to.

