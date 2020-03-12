The Witcher 4 Rumors Addressed by CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red has addressed the recent rumors and scuttlebutt about The Witcher 4. Yesterday, the Polish developer heavily suggested that after Cyberpunk 2077 development wraps in September, development will begin proper on a new installment in The Witcher. That said, according to the European developer, this installment won’t be The Witcher 4. Rather, it will simply be a new (and big) game within the Witcher universe.

Responding to all of this news, studio head Adam Badowski issued a statement that, unfortunately, dodges all of the scuttlebutt. That said, the lack of outright denial does seemingly confirm that this is indeed the studio’s intentions.

“The Witcher is always in our hearts and minds, but currently we are fully focused on Cyberpunk 2077,” said Badowski. “When the right time comes, we will begin to talk about other projects.”

While CD Projekt Red won’t be talking about this new Witcher adventure anytime soon, we do have some details from yesterday’s report, courtesy of CD Projekt CEO Adam Kicinski.

“We’ve been working on the next single-player game already, creating a clear concept that waits for further development,” said Kiciński talking about the project, via Eurogamer. “It’s already working but we don’t want to commit to it yet. We’ll start working on this next game right after Cyberpunk 2077. I already said there will be no Witcher 4. I clearly said that Witcher was a trilogy. Simultaneously, we’ve always emphasised that we want to create Witcher games and the agreement with Mr. Sapkowski confirmed our rights.”

Kicinski continued:

“We have two worlds and we want to create games in those two worlds,” added Kiciński. “That’s why all planned games are either Witcher or Cyberpunk.“

As you can see, Kicinski doesn’t outright say a new Witcher game will begin proper development after Cyberpunk 2077, but it’s quite obvious that’s what he’s getting at. That said, if this is the case, it’s safe to assume it will still be several more years before we see what will undoubtedly be a PS5 and Xbox Series X game.

