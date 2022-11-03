The Witcher 4 Update Leaves Fans Confused

A new update pertaining to the next Witcher game has left some fans confused. Last month, CD Projekt Red announced it's developing a new "saga" of Witcher games, with the first game in this saga -- tentatively dubbed The Witcher 4 by fans -- well into development. The expectation for this saga was that Jason Slama, the current director of the series, was going to be the director, however, Sebastian Kalemba -- the animation director of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- has announced via Twitter that he will be directing the new saga.

As you would expect, the replies to the tweet are full of excited fans and plenty of congratulations. That said, alongside these two sentiments is some confusion, with fans asking what this means for Jason Slama. And at the moment of publishing, we still don't have an answer for this. Slama's Twitter bio still says he's the director, but he's not very active on Twitter, so this information is not super relevant.

"Career news: I'm directing the new Witcher Saga," reads Kalemba's announcement. "Since joining CD Projekt Red I believe nothing is impossible and raising the bar, telling emotional stories & creating worlds is what we're here for. I'm proud to be part of CDPR and work with such a talented and passionate team."

Currently, it's unclear who is and isn't directing the upcoming Witcher Saga. If CD Projekt Red or either aforementioned developer provides any additional updates or clarification, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

While fans of The Witcher video game series are confused about its future of it, fans of the Netflix show are in a much worse place. As you may know, Henry Cavill, the star of the show, is leaving his role as protagonist Geralt after three seasons. Replacing him will be Liam Hemsworth. As you would expect, fans of the show are crestfallen to see Cavill go, as he was inarguably the best part of the series. Some fans are so upset that they have started a petition demanding Netflix bring Cavill back and fire the writers. In four days, the petition is closing in on 50,000 signatures.