The Witcher 4 Developer Just Gave Fans Some Bad News

The Witcher 4 won’t be getting a new trailer anytime soon. Despite The Witcher 3 being billed as the end of a trilogy, it wasn’t the end of that universe. CD Projekt Red took almost a full decade off from making Witcher games to go play in the Cyberpunk sandbox, but is now back and developing The Witcher 4. The long-awaited RPG will see players filling the shoes of Ciri as a full-time protagonist, though it is expected that Geralt will still have a role in the game in some capacity. Details are pretty under wraps for the game, but a recent tech demo did give fans an idea of what they can expect from the world of The Witcher 4.

It’s one of the most anticipated games on the horizon, despite the fact we only have a handful of details about the new game. CD Projekt Red has also emphasized that it doesn’t want to go too crazy with marketing the game before it’s ready, as that sort of doomed them on Cyberpunk 2077. However, knowing that fans will be curious about what they’re doing, the developer announced The Witcher 4 with a lengthy cinematic trailer at The Game Awards last December.

Some have wondered if The Witcher 4 will appear at The Game Awards again, showing off a new trailer. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Although the game is nominated for Most Anticipated Game, CD Projekt Red hasn’t prepared anything for the show as it is hard at work on making the actual game. CD Projekt Red CEO Michał Nowakowski confirmed that The Witcher 4 will not be getting a new trailer this month, but thanked fans for their support.

“I’m very happy to see The Witcher 4 nominated in the Most Anticipated Game category at The Game Awards,” said Nowakowski in a tweet. “Thanks to everyone who has already voted – your support means a lot of to us. We won’t be bringing any new content to TGA this year, but we’re, as always, excited to watch the show and celebrate this amazing industry’s great night alongside all of you.”

Although there is no release date for The Witcher 4 yet, some have speculated that the game will release in 2027. If that’s the case, maybe it could appear at The Game Awards next year. However, there’s really no telling at the moment. The development of this game will be a big undertaking, so even if it is currently planned for 2027, it could shift at any given moment.