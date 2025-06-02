A New Look at The Witcher 4 Is Coming This Week

The Witcher 4 is getting a brand new look later this week. CD Projekt Red is one of the most notable RPGs out there thanks to its work on The Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077. Although the studio had developed a pretty respectable, niche following with the first two Witcher games, they became a huge mainstream developer with the release of The Witcher 3. Despite being the end of a trilogy, the game catapulted CDPR into the limelight and is one of the best selling games of all-time. However, despite the immense popularity, CD Projekt Red put the series on the shelf for about a decade. It was time to focus on a new franchise.

Thankfully, CD Projekt Red is returning to the world of The Witcher while simultaneously developing the next Cyberpunk game. The studio has expanded its operations to allow development on multiple games at the same time, which should ensure a steadier rate of output from the developer. With that said, The Witcher 4 is the studio’s next big game and will likely be a massive undertaking. With ten years of technological advancements and everything CD Projekt Red has learned, it’s likely going to be a huge game with lots to see and do.

The Witcher 4 is expected to still be a few years away from releasing, but we will get some kind of new look later this week. CD Projekt Red has confirmed that it will be at Unreal Engine’s State of Unreal event on June 3rd at 9:30AM ET. The event will showcase “some of the innovative technology & features that will power The Witcher 4, and beyond.” It seems somewhat unlikely that we will get raw gameplay for The Witcher 4 here, but we will probably get a good behind the scenes look at the game. It seems likely we may get an in-engine look at the world, showing off some of the visuals so fans have a better idea of what to expect from the aesthetic and visuals of the RPG.

We'll be coming together with @UnrealEngine to present during the State of Unreal.



We’re looking forward to showcasing some of the innovative technology & features that will power The Witcher 4, and beyond.



Join us at #UnrealFest — 9:30 AM ET | 3:30 PM CEST on June 3:… pic.twitter.com/IfrdVM539I — The Witcher (@thewitcher) June 2, 2025

CD Projekt Red used to utilize its own internal engine, but decided to ditch it after Cyberpunk 2077. By adapting Unreal Engine 5, it allows CDPR to hire more people who are already familiar with the engine and not have to rigorously train people on its internal tech. This should hopefully allow smoother development on The Witcher 4 and the next Cyberpunk game.