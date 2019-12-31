The Witcher 4 Petition Wants Romance Option Between Geralt and Jaskier

Netflix’s The Witcher has been a hit, creating a legion of Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri, and Jaskier fans in the process. That said, the runaway favorite pairing is Geralt and Jaskier, who delight pretty much anytime they are on screen. It makes sense then that this has created a new surge in players of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, though some are a bit disappointed that there isn’t an option to romance Jaskier (who goes by Dandelion in the games) in the game. Tha’s why a new petition from Ayrton Pask has popped up asking for a new game in the series that features this couple possibility, or at the very least some new DLC for Witcher 3 that allows Dandelion to become a romance option, and you can check out the full pitch below.

“The goal of this petition is to get CD Projekt to create another Witcher game, in the same vain as the current trilogy, but have Geralt and Dandelion(Jaskier) as couple.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The relationship between Geralt and Dandelion is a very unique and comedic one that has been portrayed very well in the books, games and most recently the Netflix series. Their relationship is one of contrast where Geralt takes the role as a dark moody character and his, probably best, friend and occasional side kick is often utilized as the comedic release. It is clear that, even though Geralt tries to hide it, the care about each other and have genuine respect for each other. This unique relationship has the potential to be a beautiful and very comedic story.

We know it is a bit unrealistic to create this as an entire standalone game so we will be willing to accept a DLC for The Witcher 3 where Dandelion is a romantic option.”

In Witcher 3 there are two main romance options in Triss and Yennefer, but who knows, maybe Jaskier will be added to that list in Witcher 4.

As for the show, you can check out The Witcher’s official description below, and you can check out my full review right here!

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!