The Witcher 4 Release Date Clue Possibly Hidden in CD Projekt Red Update

A new update from CD Projekt Red may indicate when The Witcher 4 is releasing. CD Projekt Red is fresh off releasing Cyberpunk 2077, and the expectation is that it will return to The Witcher next, especially after how disastrous Cyberpunk 2077 has proven to be for the Polish games maker. So far, none of this has been confirmed, but CDPR does confirm that starting in 2022 it will be working on both expansions for Cyberpunk 2077 and multiple AAA games in parallel. Now, CDPR doesn't specify what these games are, but it's a safe assumption that one is the next installment in the series.

This update comes the way of CD Projekt Red itself, who also committed to making more single-player role-playing games, plus evolving both the Cyberpunk IP and The Witcher IP.

"Single-player RPGs have been, are, and will remain our priority," said CDPR. "However, we also perceive the huge potential of both The Witcher and Cyberpunk, and we want to expand their reach to include new areas, media, and content types."

That said, how does any of this hint at the release date of The Witcher 4? Well, if one of these AAA games is The Witcher 4, it means it should be out sometime between 2025 and 2026. Development of The Witcher 3 took -- roughly -- three to four years. Assuming The Witcher 4 has a similar development cycle, it would place its release date somewhere between 2025 and 2026.

If all of this is true, it sounds like we won't be hearing about the game anytime soon. While CDPR is known to announce games very early -- or in the case of Cyberpunk 2077, years before it even begins proper development -- this won't be the strategy going forward. In the same update, CDPR revealed that it is shortening the marketing campaigns of its games and will release promotion content closer to the actual release of the given game.

For now, take all of the unofficial information above with a grain of salt given that it's all more or less speculative. CD Projekt hasn't officially announced The Witcher 4, and this probably isn't changing anytime soon.

H/T, Daniel Ahmad.