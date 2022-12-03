The Witcher: Blood Origin Gets New Trailer from Netflix

The Witcher: Blood Origin got another teaser trailer not long ago, and now, Netflix has shared the official trailer for the new spin-off of The Witcher. Featuring over 2 minutes and 30 seconds of footage, The Witcher: Blood Origin's new trailer was revealed this weekend during CCXP where we've gotten previews for movies and shows from other big properties like Star Wars and Marvel. The show itself is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 25th, so it won't be long now before people are able to see it in full.

The trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin can be seen below courtesy of the official Netflix social accounts. For those who've not been keeping up with the story, it's worth recalling now that this show takes place over 1,000 years before the events of The Witcher, so these will be all new characters compared to what was in Netflix's main Witcher show.

A preview of the series was also shared to bring people up to speed on it ahead of its December 25th release:

"Taking place in the elven Golden Era, 1200 years before the time of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri, The Witcher: Blood Origin tells the story of seven strangers who join together to fight an unstoppable empire," a preview of the show said. "Though they hail from warring clans, Éile and Fjall must learn to trust one another if they have any hope of leading this band of outcasts on their quest to topple the Continent's oppressors. But, when gateways to other worlds are opened and a power-hungry sage unleashes a new weapon, the Seven realize they must create a monster in order to defeat one…"

While any new Witcher content is good news for those who've been waiting for this show and other projects to drop, keep in mind that The Witcher: Blood Origin will be a short show. It's only got four episodes, so it's something that you can binge even quicker than normal, but it'll be over just as quick, too.

In other Witcher news, it was said not long ago that Henry Cavill would not be returning to The Witcher for Season 4 with Liam Hemsworth set to replace him. People have responded exactly as expected and have been campaigning for Cavill to stay in the show.