Geralt’s Life Is On the Line In This Exclusive ‘The Witcher: Of Flesh and Flame’ First Look

Geralt of Rivia’s story may have ended in the video games by CD Projekt Red, but our beloved hero’s journey is far from over. Dark Horse Comics and CD Projekt RED are teaming up once more for a brand new comic series called The Witcher: Of Flesh and Flame and we’ve got your first exclusive look at the cover for the fourth issue in the brand new adventure!

With The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt writer Aleksandra Motyka at the helm and art done by the talented Marianna Strychowska, the new comic mini-series is guaranteed to be the perfect addition to the lore so many fell in love with. From the look at the stunning cover art below, Geralt will once again be right in the middle of a situation that may seem daunting to most:

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Geralt in a sticky situation for something he had no part of, the newly unveiled issue will be one filled with twists and turns. Dark Horse tells us, “Searching for a way to save Geralt from death at the hands of the Ofieri for a crime he did not commit, Dandelion attempts to resolve the conflict in his own mischievous way. Meanwhile, while Radeyah begins to assume that she is safe, there are unforeseen consequences for her actions waiting just around the corner to strike.”

The first of four issues goes on sale December 19th, perfect for the holiday season! The fourth issue, seen above, will go live on March 13th. You can also pre-order it now through local comic shops, major retailers, and the Dark Horse site itself!

Need a little help catching up on all of the characters in The Witcher? Dark Horse also has The Witcher Library Edition going on sale before the release of The Witcher: Of Flesh and Flame. The Library Edition will be live on October 24th ahead of the new comic mini-series’ release.

For more about the Library Edition:

Featuring story art by Joe Querio, Piotr Kowalski, and Max Bertolini, with a bonus sketchbook section and additional art by Dave Johnson (100 Bullets), Dan Panosian (Slots), Stan Sakai (Usagi Yojimbo), Duncan Fegredo (MPH), Simon Bisley (Lobo), and a cover by Mike Mignola (Hellboy).

This compendeum collects issues 1-5 of The Witcher’s House of Glass, Fox Children, Curse of Crows, and the one-shot Killing Monsters. It also has a sketchbook portion for those fans that just can’t get enough of this amazing universe!