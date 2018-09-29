‘The Witcher’ Fan Art Showcases Geralt With an Adorably Young Ciri

With fans anxiously awaiting casting news for the upcoming Netflix The Witcher show, those that enjoyed CD Projekt RED’s video game adaptation of the books continue to show their love for these characters in different ways. A perfect example of this fandom appreciation is this stunning fan art by the talented Niki Vaszi featuring and adorably bright-eyed Ciri training with Geralt himself.

Niki is an incredibly talented artist from the United Kingdom that focuses on character design and concept art for video games. Her portfolio is filled with amazing artwork that make the best tribute for some of our favourite franchises.

With The Witcher having such an amazing following for its incredible video game trilogy, and with the news that a series adaptation is on the way based on the original books, it’s easy to get excited about these amazing characters and what they brought us.

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt first introduced Ciri to fans in the games-verse with our first look ever at the character being a much younger version. The above fan art perfectly encapsulates a talented young girl with her powerful mentor, Geralt of Rivia. This art shows off a more gentle side to the Witcher himself and a serene moment between the two characters.

Ever since Ciri made her grand debut, players instantly fell in love with what she had to offer this fantasy universe. In fact, even the high end collectibles company Prime 1 was so in love with her, they made an incredible statue dedicated to this character! You can see, and pre-order, her right here!

According to the collectibles company:

“Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon also known as Ciri, is the deuteragonist and lead heroine of The Witcher franchise. She’s a princess of Cintra and the daughter of Pavetta and Duny, which was an alias used by Emhyr var Emreis, the emperor of Nilfgaard, as well as the adopted daughter of Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg. Throughout the game, Ciri is being chased by The Wild Hunt led by Eredin, King of the Wild Hunt who wants to harness the power of of Elder Blood running through Ciri’s veins to cause the Conjunction of Spheres to bring the Aen Elle elves into the world of humans. She notably becomes playable multiple times throughout The Witcher 3,making her the only other playable character in the games other than Geralt himself.”