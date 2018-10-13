‘The Witcher’s’ Geralt Invades ‘Fallout: New Vegas’ With This Voice Mod

With so much news regarding The Witcher lately, especially with the recent casting news, it’s easy to have Geralt of Rivia on the brain. But there’s also a lot of Fallout talk recently which has prompted us to share some pretty interesting mods in the past. One easy to use one that we just found brings the voice of the Witcher badass into the Mojave Desert in the best way possible.

The mod is simply labeled ‘Geralt The Witcher Voice Resources’ and it takes some of the most interesting voicelines from Geralt’s character in The Witcher III and brings it into the world of dialogue creation. With over 400 unique voice lines, this mod is pretty massive for what it is.

Even better for fans of Bethesda is that this mod works with other fan favourites as well including Skyrim, Fallout 3, Fallout 4, and Oblivion. You can download the mod yourself right here as well as learn more about how it works and what these files are compatible with over on Nexus Mods.

Mods are a fantastic way for players of any type of game to freshen up the experience a bit while also adding an incredible amount of replayability.

As for The Witcher, we’ve finally got our Yennefer, our Ciri, and more revealed and production on the highly anticipated new Netflix series is set to begin soon! We can’t wait to see how the showrunner for the Netflix series brings the book series to life … if it’s anything like how CD Projekt RED adapted it, we’re in for a crazy ride ahead!