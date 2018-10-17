‘The Witcher’ Devs Reveal Neat Ghost Ship Easter Egg

The team over at CD Projekt RED are celebrating 11 years of their incredible RPG adventure The Witcher and day two of that celebration reveals a neat little Ghost Ship Easter egg that most have never even heard of. I myself have over 500 hours clocked in on this game, and never saw it once!

Witcher Fact #2 At a specific time of night and a specific location in the waters of Skellige, a ghost ship emerges only for a brief moment. This happens once each and every day. Wanna go ghost hunting? pic.twitter.com/TtllUbp3hR — The Witcher (@witchergame) October 17, 2018

Though looking through the comments, I was happy to see that I wasn’t alone in my bewilderment:

Same, over 1000 hours. — Mato Valtonen (@Mato_Valtonen) October 17, 2018

The franchise inspired by the novels of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski took the gaming world by storm when it first made its grand debut 11 years ago, and it continues to astound today.

As far as this Ghost Ship goes … I’m feeling the might urge to jump back in to try and find it but man, the waters of Skellige are vast indeed. Trying to find something that only pops up during a very specific amount of time seems like a daunting task but it sort of feels like a challenge from the studio so … Challenge accepted.

So, The Witcher fans … want to go ghost hunting?

This marks the second day of celebrating the iconic franchise with the first revealing stunning Triss Merigold concept art. With 9 more days to go, we’re excited to see what other revelations the folks over at CD Projekt RED have in store!

New to the franchise? Learn more about the latest entry in the video game series that made the RPG-verse even more grand below:

“The Witcher: Wild Hunt is a story-driven, next-generation open world role-playing game set in a visually stunning fantasy universe full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. In The Witcher you play as the professional monster hunter, Geralt of Rivia, tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast open world rich with merchant cities, viking pirate islands, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore.”