The Witcher Showrunner Hints at Reason Behind Henry Cavill Exit

After Season 3, Liam Hemsworth will be playing Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher series. Why Henry Cavill has stepped away from the role of a character he loves so much, we still don't know. Whether it's pure professionalism or an NDA or both, all parties involved aren't providing any details on the matter. Because of this, assumptions and speculation are dominating the narrative. Many assume Cavill stepped away from the role to pursue other roles, such as Superman and Warhammer. However, reports from various sources have claimed the real reason Cavill has stepped away is due to creative differences with the writers and producers of the show. Naturally, these reports have bolstered protests against the show, which are largely centered around its deviation from the source material.

For now, this is all we have, however, over time this will change. Someone will spill the beans eventually. Until then, showrunner Lauren Hissrich has to keep fielding questions about it in interviews. As expected, Hissrich doesn't have much to say about the matter, but while speaking with NME, she did seemingly hint that there's more to the story than what's being reported.

"We're going to try and talk about that next year," said a publicist when asked about the Cavill situation. "That's exactly what I was going to say!" added Hissrich. "I do have a lot to say and I think that there's a lot of, you know... we'll obviously never get into exactly why Henry left, all of the reasons, but I can say it's been a mutually respectful relationship... So please, please, please come back in six months when we can talk."

Right now, Hissrich and co. have an uphill battle on their hands. Season 2 of the show wasn't as popular as the first season and many hardcore fans haven't just grown suspicious of the IP's future under Netflix, but many are actively protesting it at this point. A petition to bring Cavill back and sack the show's writers has nearly 300,000 signatures. At this point, you feel like something has to give or the series' run on Netflix may come to a quicker end than originally anticipated.