‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’ 4LP Vinyl Soundtrack Set Is Back

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Original Game Soundtrack Deluxe 4LP Set features almost 2 1/2 hours of gorgeous music from Marcin Przybyłowicz, Mikolai Stroinski, and Percival on four LPs that include songs from the base game plus the Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine DLC expansions.

The ThinkGeek exclusive edition was wildly popular when it was released and has been sold out for quite some time. However, it’s back in stock right here at the time of writing for $49.99 with free shipping. Grab it before it disappears again!

The discs are colored pressed vinyl (the core game discs are white, the Blood and Wine DLC album is blood red, and the Hearts of Stone album is blue) and it’s all wrapped in a beautiful slip cover. The full track list for The Witcher III set is available below.

DISC 1 / SIDE A

01 The Trail (2:49)

02 Geralt of Rivia (2:22)

03 Eredin, King of the Hunt (2:27)

04 Wake Up, Ciri (1:34)

05 Aen Seidhe (2:36)

06 Commanding the Fury (2:08)

07 Emhyr var Emreis (2:29)

08 Spikeroog (3:05)

DISC 1 /SIDE B

09 Silver for Monsters (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:19)

10 The Nightingale (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (1:39)

11 City of Intrigues (2:06)

12 The Hunter’s Path (2:52)

13 Widow-maker (2:10)

14 The Vagabond (2:47)

15 …Steel for Humans (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (1:27)

16 Fate Calls (1:58)

17 Drink Up, There’s More! (1:36)

DISC 2 / SIDE A

18 After the Storm (1:31)

19 Cloak and Dagger (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:46)

20 Blood on the Cobblestones (2:02)

21 Farewell, Old Friend (2:52)

22 The Song of the Sword-Dancer (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:12)

23 The Hunt is Coming (2:05)

24 The Fields of Ard Skellig (3:09)

25 Ladies of the Woods (1:51)

26 I Name Thee Dea (…) (1:20)

DISC 2 / SIDE B

27 In the Giant’s Shadow (2:49)

28 Merchants of Novigrad (3:09)

29 A Story You Won’t Believe (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (1:37)

30 Go for it (1:08)

31 The Wolf and the Swallow (2:36)

32 Like a Wounded Animal (1:11)

33 Words on Wind (2:48)

34 On Thin Ice (1:37)

35 Hunt or Be Hunted (2:25)

DISC 3 – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt– Hearts of Stone Expansion Pack

SIDE A

01 Hearts of Stone (2:53)

02 Go Back Whence You Came (1:45)

03 You’re… Immortal? (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:54)

04 Evil’s Soft First Touches (2:48)

05 Dead Man’s Party (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (0:49)

06 Mystery Man (2:41)

SIDE B

07 Breaking In (1:40)

08 Whatsoever a Man Soweth… (2:21)

09 The House of the Borsodis (0:49)

10 The Temple of Lilvani (2:21)

11 A Gifted Man Brings Gifts Galore (4:04)

DISC 4 – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt– Blood and Wine Expansion Pack

SIDE A

01 Blood and Wine (2:57)

02 Fanfares and Flowers (3:10)

03 For Honor! For Toussaint! (2:04)

04 Blood Run (2:01)

05 The Banks of Sansretour (3:58)

06 Wine Wars (2:04)

07 Vivienne (1:36)

08 Titans of Infamy (1:38)

SIDE B

09 On the Champs-Désolés (2:02)

10 Beyond Hill and Dale… (3:04)

11 The Mandragora (1:53)

12 Tesham Mutna (2:02)

13 Wind in the Caroberta Woods (3:19)

14 The Beast of Beauclair (1:37)

15 Searching for Cecilia Bellant (2:29)

16 The Night of Long Fangs (1:44)

17 Lady of the Lake (1:10)

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

