The Witcher Producer Teases “Interesting Surprises” Coming Before Season 2

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently in pre-production, with filming scheduled to begin sometime next month. For now, Netflix isn’t disclosing a release date, meaning Netflix users who quickly binged through the show may be waiting awhile before they get to see Geralt, Yennefer, and the rest of the show’s cast return. That said, it looks like Netflix may have something up its sleeve for in-between the two seasons. Speaking with Telewizja wPolsce, executive producer on the show, Tomek Baginski, teased that he and co. “are planning a few more interesting surprises between seasons, but I will not say exactly what will happen.”

As you can see, Baginski’s tease doesn’t really divulge anything salient. “Interesting surprises” could be a ton of things. However, given a previous report, some fans seem to think they know what Baginski is teasing at. As you may remember, last year a report surfaced claiming that a tie-in animated Witcher series starring minor characters in the show was in the works, and would release in-between the show’s first two seasons. At the time, there was little reason to doubt the validity of the report, and now there’s even less given Baginski’s new comment.

“I don’t want to give away too much here, but who knows if we won’t see The Witcher in this style,” said Baginski of the report last year while speaking to IGN Poland. “However these are things I would rather not talk about too much for now.”

Of course, at this point, all of this speculation should be taken with a grain of salt or two, but the evidence seems to be mounting.

The first season of The Witcher is available to stream exclusively on Netflix. Meanwhile, the second season is expected to drop in 2021.

The first season of The Witcher is available to stream exclusively on Netflix. Meanwhile, the second season is expected to drop in 2021.

