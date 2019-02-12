‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series Gets New Casting Details

Production of The Witcher Netflix series has been underway, and with Man of Steel‘s Henry Cavill set to star as Geralt of Rivia, fans are intrigued to see what the project has to offer. That said, there are many roles to fill in the series and it looks like one of them has just been claimed by actor Callum Coates.

In a post on the r/netflixwitcher subreddit, user gravemaster7 shared a screenshot from the website of Morwenna Preston Management, Coates’ acting agency. In the image, it shows a photo of the actor with a caption that says “Callum Coates in The Witcher (Netflix).” Unfortunately, the role that Coates has been cast in is unknown at this time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fellow Witcher fans began speculating as to which role Coates might be playing. One Reddit user by the name of Yslyven mentions getting “Borch vibes” from the image of the actor, while also saying that they “could also see him as a mage (maybe Dorregaray) or a noble attending the Cintra banquet.”

Others replied in agreement with Yslyven that Coates could easily be a mage and pull off Dorregaray, but until any sort of official announcement is made, fans will have to keep speculating. In the meantime, however, we do have a short tagline that gives us some sort of idea as to what is on horizon. It reads: “The Witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Recently, fans learned that Blair Kincaid had been cast as Crach an Craite, while Ossian Perret and Anita Olatunji are both filling currently undisclosed roles. It will be interesting to see the full cast come together in The Witcher Netflix series, but as of now, there is no release date. You can check out more of our coverage right here.

What do you think about Callum Coates landing a role in The Witcher Netflix series? Do you believe he will be playing Dorregaray? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!