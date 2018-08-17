‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series Audition Script Leaks, Showrunner Responds to Fan Concern

Progress continues to be made on the highly-anticipated Netflix series The Witcher based on the novels that inspired CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher. With the author of the books, Andrzej Sapkowski, on board as creative, and the show’s writer Lauren S. Hissrich continuing to share her contagious excitement with all, loyal fans have been excited to see the world of Witchers and monsters brought to life as series. That is, until the script reportedly leaked — then it went downhill fast. Luckily, the showrunner is here to soothe those concerns.

Hissrich has mentioned numerous times in the past that there are multiple versions of the script in existence for audition purposes and in case of leaks like this. The knee-jerk to reaction to what we’ve seen is not an accurate representation as to what will make the final cut.

The leak in question has to do with an interaction between Geralt of Rivia and the beloved sorceress Yennefer. I loved seeing the light-hearted nature of the interaction, and the ability to see a more playful side. Others, though, have mentioned that it feels “too modern” to be an accurate scene that would be felt in the books and subsequent games. You can read the full leak right here to see the exchange between the two (linking for spoilers). My favorite part however was too good not to share:

Yennefer: Of course not. Look at us. We’re a power couple.

Geralt: Right, I kill monsters and you make them.

Yennefer: You know it’s been years since I’ve dabbled in mutations. How long will you hold that against me?

Geralt: Just right now when I don’t want to go to your ball.

Though this is an example for reading purposes, it is very likely it won’t make it into the show itself. The showrunner took to her Twitter once more to explain the leak and why it’s not as big of a deal as many are making it out to be.

Remember when I said that casting sides would leak and not to worry because they are not real scenes or scenarios or even storylines from the show? It happened. As we knew it would. Don’t worry. All is okay in the #Witcher world. — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) August 15, 2018

It’s fascinating to watch the PASSIONATE debate about Geralt’s and Yen’s thoughts/emotions/intentions on the casting sides. Everything from “this reads like canon” to “Geralt would NEVER say that word.” I only hope #Witcher fans are as invested in the, you know, actual series.😊 — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) August 16, 2018

This is pretty exciting. Hissrich has done nothing to tamper down her excitement for the project and it really does seem like it’s in the perfect hands. She’s passionate, knowledgeable and willing to listen to both the creator and the fans themselves. Hopefully that enthusiasm carries over and we can explore some of our favourite characters in an all new way!

No word yet as to whether or not Superman’s Henry Cavill got his wish and was cast as the main protagonist, but hopefully this means we are closer than ever to finally finding out who will be playing our favourite characters. I can’t be the only one dying to know who they will cast as Yennefer.