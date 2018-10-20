Gaming

‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series Showrunner Talks About Writing And Casting The Show

Last week, the showrunner of The Witcher Netflix series, Lauren S. Hissrich, took to Twitter to […]

By

Last week, the showrunner of The Witcher Netflix series, Lauren S. Hissrich, took to Twitter to talk about how she deals with the haters that inevitably flock to her mentions and inbox every time a slither of news or information about the series surfaces.

Fast-forward to this week, and Hissrich once again took to Twitter, but this time to talk about something more positive than Internet trolls and pitchfork mobs: writing the show. In the process, the showrunner also slipped some insight into the casting process, which she describes as, “basically impossible.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s interesting to hear that Hissrich and her writing team didn’t have to chop too much during the editing process, which is normally a sign of a great script. And when you consider the talent serving on the project and the collective passion for the IP, it’s not very surprising that no babies were harmed in the writing of the show’s first season.

The Witcher Netflix series currently doesn’t have a release date, but it is expected to release sometime next year.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts