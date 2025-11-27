New Witcher Game Might Be The Biggest One Yet

The Witcher franchise is home to rich and expansive games in both the video game and tabletop spaces. Whether you’re talking about The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, The Witcher Thronebreaker, or The Witcher: Old World, each experience dives into the franchise lore in its unique way, and most games in the franchise will keep you busy for quite some time. That’s why it’s rather impressive that the newest Witcher game might just be the biggest one yet, especially when you consider what it has to offer compared to those other entries in the franchise’s legacy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That new Witcher game is Go On Board’s The Witcher: Legacy, which is now live on Gamefound and has already surpassed its goal with 18 days left. Now, with games as expansive as The Witcher 3, you might balk at the claim of this game being even bigger, but that feat is achieved in a few key ways. The first one is the sheer amount of story in this game, with the campaign claiming that you’ll need 100+ hours to uncover all of the stories. Once you finish the campaign, you’ll have crafted a unique endgame scenario, and you can then replay that scenario as many times as you want without having to go through the whole game again.

While both of those are big reasons, the biggest is the scope of the game. The Witcher: Legacy features a solo mode for lone wolf Witchers, but it’s actually designed for 1 to 4 players to team up and take on the adventure together. Outside of Old World, there’s no other Witcher game that lets you play cooperatively with three other Witchers, and Old World doesn’t feature as lengthy a story campaign or a legacy format, making Legacy the game that seems to stand tall as at least one of the biggest Witcher games ever made.

Screenshot

In The Witcher: Legacy, you’ll be able to play as one of four Witchers who were present at the fall of Kaer Morhen, which is a key part of Vesemir’s story as well. As one of the few survivors, you will hunt for clues to uncover the mystery of who was behind it and deliver justice for your fallen friends, and each Witcher features their own backstory, unique abilities, and development tree.

To take on your foes along the journey ahead, you’ll activate mutagens, brew potions, prepare moms, and draw your sword when necessary. Combat is a mix of strategy, preparation, and creating powerful combos in the middle of the fight, and the more options you have at your disposal, the better your chances of surviving these often deadly encounters.

Events along the way will have you making key decisions that will likely result in a substantial ripple effect later on, and that’s on top of the monsters you’ll face as you move forward, which include the Ancient Leshen, Shaelmaars, Alghouls, Cave Trolls, Nekkers, Kikimore, the Gigascorpion, Noonwraiths, Griffins, and more.

There have been a host of stretch goals unlocked as well, including a Solo Mode upgrade, new equipment cards, new monsters like the Nightwraith, Rotfiend, and the Succubus, new mechanics like Witcher Oils, new potions, and even a new scenario titled No Matter The Cost. More stretch goals are likely on the way to being revealed, and with each one added, this game gets even more expansive and impressive, and we can’t wait to give it a try when it finally releases. You can check out the full campaign here.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!