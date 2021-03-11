The Witcher Season 2 Reportedly Casts Two New Characters

✖

It seems that Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 will feature two new Nilfgaardian generals: General Hake and General Gerhen. Redanian Intelligence is reporting that the two characters will be portrayed by Jo Mariott and Darius James, respectively. Neither casting is officially confirmed as of this writing, so fans of the show will want to keep that in mind until Netflix reveals more in the coming months. Redanian Intelligence seems to be confident that Mariott is playing Hake, though it seems less certain regarding James. While the actor will be part of the new season, it's possible James could be playing a different role.

Jo Mariott has previously appeared in projects such as Torchwood, The Monuments Men, and In The Name of Ben Hur. Darius James has predominantly been known for stage productions in the UK. The two have been seen on set together, but whether that means the two will be playing the Nilfgaardian generals remains to be seen.

There has been a lot of anticipation surrounding the second season of The Witcher. The show's debut season proved to be a massive success for the streaming service when it released at the end of 2019. The show's popularity even led to new interest in the books and games that inspired it. Unfortunately it's been a long wait between seasons, thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it seems that filming for the second season is nearly at an end, and fans will likely get a chance to see the new season sometime this year.

While the wait between seasons has been agonizing for some fans, there will be a lot more content based on the franchise in the future! The first season's success led Netflix to announce two additional projects based on The Witcher: a prequel film titled Nightmare of the Wolf, and a series named Blood Origin. Developer CD Projekt Red also renewed the license to make games based on the series, and Dark Horse has a new comic series coming in May.

The Witcher Season One is currently available to stream on Netflix. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the series right here.

Are you looking forward to the next season of The Witcher? What do you want to see in the next season? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!