The Witcher Reportedly Casts Queen Meve for Season 2

✖

The Witcher is in the midst of bringing its second season to completion, which we've seen play out a bit in a variety of set photos and videos. The latest news surrounding the show though is thanks to an ew casting. According to Redanian Intelligence, Rebecca Hanssen has been cast as Meve, who is the queen of Lyria and Rivia in the books. Her most recent projects were Netflix's Enola Holmes and Baldur's Gate III, and while we aren't sure what role she'll be fulfilling in the overall season 2 story, we do know she will appear in episodes directed by Sarah O'Gorman and Ed Bazalgette.

The duo is helming episodes 3 through 4 and episodes 5 through 8, so she could appear quite a bit throughout season 2, though we don't know if she will appear in every episode they direct.

In the books and in the games (specifically Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales), Queen Meve is a force of nature, witty and unafraid to put someone in their place, leading to some amazing scenes that we hope make their way (or at least a similar version) into the show. An audition tape for the show surfaced previously, and the dialogue there was very similar to what we saw in the books, so fans should be quite happy.

The casting is a little younger than expected, as in the books Meve is older and at one point has two adult sons, so it will be interesting to see how they approach the character. Regardless of age, Hanssen will likely knock this out of the park, and we can't wait to see the character make her debut on the show.

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

Are you excited to see Meve in season 2? What other characters from the books and games would you like to see make their debuts? Let us know in the comments or as always you can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!