The Witcher Season 2 Clip Reveals New Geralt vs Leshen Footage

The Witcher season 2 is coming into view, and soon we’ll all be watching what happens next in the lives of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer, but season 2 is also set to include the debut of one of the franchise’s most legendary creatures, The Leshen. The Leshen, aka Leshy, seemingly makes their appearance at Kaer Morhen, and in a new clip from The Graham Norton Show, we see Geralt fighting the Leshy’s vines as he attempts to free himself and keep the creature at bay. Needless to say, that doesn’t go so well, as the vines secure Geralt to the nearby pillar, and while we never see the creature, they are still as deadly as ever.

Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich teased that there is more to the Leshy than meets the eye, as this is no ordinary Leshen. She teased on Twitter that “this is a special kind of leshy that you’ll have to watch to learn more about”, and that might account for the slightly altered look this creature has from the one found in the games.

https://twitter.com/netflixwitcher/status/1466906449066479618

That Leshen typically has a deer skull for a head and incredibly powerful magic. They also have full-grown legs made of vines and branches, but this version seems to not have any legs, with the body kind of transforming into one big spool of branches and vines. This could be one form of Leshy, so it doesn’t mean we won’t see the other, but we’ll have to wait and see.

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

