The Witcher Season 2 Reveals First Look at Ciri in Kaer Morhen

Yesterday we finally got our first footage from season 2 of The Witcher courtesy of Netflix's Geeked Week, and while it was a brief teaser, it featured several interesting details within its short runtime. One such example was a quick shot of Ciri in a mysterious location, because Netflix would go on to reveal that Ciri was actually standing in Kaer Morhen, the home away from home for Geralt, Vesemir, and several other members of the School of the Wolf. Kaer Morhen plays a major part in Ciri's story both in the books and the games, and we cannot wait to see what spin the show puts on the famous location. You can check out the photo below.

The photo featured the caption "this looks a lot like Ciri is hanging out in Kaer Morhen, a new location we’ll visit in Season 2. fingers crossed we see her pick up one of these swords! those Elven runes look preeeeeetty similar to Geralt's sword from Witcher 3…. #WitcherCon"

You can see Ciri looking towards two swords that look like the ones Geralt carries, and she will be picking up some swords of her own while she's there, as Geralt and Vesemir are expected to start training her.

In fact, we see another image of her wielding a sword during what appears to be training, and another photo of her wearing the same furs that she appears to be wearing in the Kaer Morhen image. It appears we'll be at this location quite a bit then in season 2, at least early on, and hopefully, that also means a certain Triss will be making an appearance there as well at some point, who also helped the Witchers with Ciri in the books.

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

What did you think of the teaser?