The Witcher Season 2: Geralt and Yennefer Reunited in New Set Videos

The Witcher is moving full steam ahead on season 2, and now thanks to several set videos we have our first look at the reunion of Geralt and Yennefer. Several new set videos recorded by Sara Talib have popped up on Instagram from sequences being filmed at Frensham Little Pond, and they include Henry Cavill's Geralt and Anya Chalotra's Yennefer riding horses together (via Redanian Intelligence). The video shows the cast and crew assembling for the sequence that sees Geralt and Yennefer ride off to an unknown destination, and Yennefer is wearing the new dress seen in other photos, indicating that it takes place after the Battle of Sodden in the show's timeline. If it follows the books, Ciri could also be involved in this scene, but we'll have to wait and see how it plays out.

The first video shows Chalotra in her new Yennefer costume, and Cavill can be seen getting working with his horse background.

The next video shows them riding into the distance, while the last video shows them on horseback and Cavill hopping off of Roach.

In the books it's quite some time before Geralt and Yennefer reunite, and when they do it's because of Ciri. As we've seen in other photos, Ciri and Yennefer are together for parts of this season, and this corresponds to parts in the books where Yennefer is actually caring for Ciri. Ciri does run away at one point to see Geralt which brings them together once more. This could either mean this scene takes place after they find Ciri or perhaps they are trying to find her, as the show does implement its own twists and turns into the overall story and timeline. We'll have to wait and see.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

