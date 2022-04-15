The Witcher Star Unsure If They Will Return for Season 3

Henry Cavill may be the star of Netflix’s The Witcher series, but he’s far from the only star. Joining him are Freya Allen and Anya Chalotra, who play Ciri and Yennefer, respectively. All three are returning for Season 3, obviously. There’s no show without them. That said, it looks like one character and acting talent may not be returning, Adjoa Andoh, aka priestess Nenneke. Nenneke is a major character, yet it sounds like she may not be in Season 3.

“Yeah, I don’t know. We’ll see,” said Andoh on whether or not she will be back for Season 3. “The books are so huge. And they’ve gone so many different ways in the stories. Nenneke is in the books a lot. But it depends what they want to do with, you know, this version of it. It’s totally about what the creators of the show want to do with the material from the books and how they want to swing that, and so we’ll wait and see.”

To be fair, the third season is primarily adapting Time of Contempt, a book that Nenneke does not have a prominent role in, so perhaps this should come as no surprise. That said, while the show is adapting the books, it’s not always adapting them very faithfully so there’s certainly room within Season 3 for Neneke to play a big role. And with the actress bigger than ever courtesy of Bridgerton, you wouldn’t be surprised either to see Netflix capitalize on this.

The Witcher Season 3 is currently filming. Meanwhile, The Witcher Season 1 and The Witcher Season 2 are available to stream exclusively via Netflix. For more coverage on the TV show — including not just the latest news and updates, but the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.

