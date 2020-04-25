The Witcher Showrunner Reveals Which Fan Favorite Scene Would be Cut If They Could Do It Over

✖

Last night's Witcher Quarantine Watch Party gave fans a behind the scenes look at the show and specifically episode 6 Rare Species, which is easily one of the best episodes of season 1. We learned several things about the making of the episode, but one of the most interesting details regarded a fan-favorite scene towards the end between Geralt and Yennefer. At one point during the big battle, Geralt and Yennefer are fighting side by side, and Yennefer tells Geralt to use his Aard sign. He does, and while doing so pulls Yennefer in close. The two share a passionate kiss as the Reavers are sent flying back thanks to the Aard sign, but showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich revealed that writer Hailey Hall would probably leave that scene out if she were to redo the episode.

After that sequence played, Hissrich wrote "If Haily Hall could change one thing about this episode, it would be that Geralt-Yen kiss in the cave. Sorry, babe. #QuarantineWatchParty #TheWitcher"

I'm a fan of the sequence personally, and I know I'm not alone. That said, there is definitely a group of fans who don't love it, saying it feels forced or cheesy.

If Haily Hall could change one thing about this episode, it would be that Geralt-Yen kiss in the cave. Sorry, babe. #QuarantineWatchParty #TheWitcher — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) April 25, 2020

We're not quite sure if those are the reasons Hall doesn't like it, but it seems she would leave it out if given a second go-round on the episode.

#Witcher question incoming. If you could change ep. 6 Rare Species, would you leave the big #Geralt & #Yennefer Aard Sign Kiss in or take it out? #QuarantineWatchParty — KnightofOA (@MattAguilarCB) April 25, 2020

