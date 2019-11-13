The Witcher Showrunner Reacts to Netflix Season 2 Renewal

Netflix made fans of The Witcher quite happy this morning when they revealed that their upcoming adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s books is getting a second season ahead of debuting its first one, and Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich couldn’t be more thrilled to return to this world for more adventures. She took to social media to celebrate the renewal announcement, saying “I’m so thrilled to announce: Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri will be back for more adventures… in Season Two. I could not be more proud of what the amazing cast and crew of The Witcher have accomplished, and can’t wait for the world to dig in and enjoy these stories with us. ❤️⚔️🐺”

Netflix originally shared the renewal of The Witcher, but the official Witcher account also chimed in on the news, retweeting Hissrich’s tweet and adding the caption “Destiny cannot be denied.” That is a reference to the story overall but also probably refers to the next step in the overall story, which would be Sword of Destiny.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like The Last Wish, Sword of Destiny is a collection of short stories, though it has more of a linear narrative than it’s predecessor, and we’re eager to see what Hissrich and the crew can go with it.

I’m so thrilled to announce: Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri will be back for more adventures… in Season Two. I could not be more proud of what the amazing cast and crew of The Witcher have accomplished, and can’t wait for the world to dig in and enjoy these stories with us. ❤️⚔️🐺 pic.twitter.com/evWoHvUl1e — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) November 13, 2019

You can check out Hissrich’s comments above.

Destiny cannot be denied. https://t.co/lEzz8C0oSC — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) November 13, 2019

You can find the official description for Netflix‘s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher hits Netflix on December 20th, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!