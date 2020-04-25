The Witcher Showrunner Teases Big Plans for Season 2 Villains

✖

Last night Witcher fans all over the world had the chance to check out one of the coolest episodes of the season with the people that made Netflix's hit series a reality as part of ComicBook.com's Witcher Quarantine Watch Party, and it was defintiely an event to remember. That said, we didn't just get cool behind teh scenes details about the making of the show, as showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich dropped a tease or two about the upcoming season 2 during the episode, including what the plans are for two of the series' biggest villains. That would be Cahir and Fringilla, who get mroe screentime towards the end of the first season, but that doesn't hold a candle to what they'll get in season 2.

Hissrich teased their bigger spotlight in season 2 on Twitter, writing "I can't wait to dig deeper into Cahir and Fringilla in S2... who they are, why Nilfgaard is important to them, and where they'll go from here.... it's one of my favorite parts of the new season. #QuarantineWatchParty #TheWitcher"

In the episode Rare Species we get a preview of the partnership between Cahir and Fringilla, but it's really inm the final two episodes that we see what they are capable of together in the battle of Sodden Hill. That said, even that seems like small potatoies coampred to waht's coming in season 2, and it's more than welcome.

I can't wait to dig deeper into Cahir and Fringilla in S2... who they are, why Nilfgaard is important to them, and where they'll go from here.... it's one of my favorite parts of the new season. #QuarantineWatchParty #TheWitcher — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) April 25, 2020

We got a look into how Nilfgaard operates, but we don't get a lot of context as to why, and that seems to be a priroity in season 2. Fringilla and Cahir shine in season 1 as well, but we don't get to spend much time with them, and we can't wait to see what they do with the added spotlight in season 2.

You can find the official description for Netflix's The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.