The Witcher TTRPG's New Supplement A Book of Tales Is Available Now

The Witcher's world continues to expand in numerous ways, and the latest addition to the franchise comes in the form of a new supplement for R. Talsorian Games' The Witcher TTRPG titled A Book of Tales. The new supplement adds six new adventures that span the continent, all told by the beloved bard Dandelion, as well as new weapons, new spells, and three new playable races, which include the Gnomes, Vran, and Werebbubbs. The six adventures can be assembled and combined to form a connected campaign or fit into your ongoing campaign if you so choose, and you can order the new supplement right here.

A Book of Tales is available from the R. Talsorian Games store and retails for $30.00. You will of course need The Witcher TRPG core rulebook as well, which contains everything you'll need to get a game up and running in the world of The Witcher, and that is also available on the store for $50.00. You can also add to your experience with A Witcher's Journal supplement and the Lords and Lands expansion, as well as the Witcher Essential Dice Set.

As for Book of Tales, I'm always one for unique playable classes outside of the typical humans, elves, and troll classifications, and adding the Vran and Werebbubbs opens up those options even more. I typically don't play as smaller creatures, but not going to lie, I kind of want to create a Werebbubb named JadaDanvers who always talks in the third person...yeah, that might happen now.

You can find the official description for A Book of Tales below:

"Tales of magic and monsters as told by The World's Greatest Bard!

Adventure across the world of The Witcher, uncovering its secrets, slaying its monsters, and bringing its stories to life, as entirely and truthfully recollected by the famed bard Dandelion.

In this book, you'll travel from the could mountains of Kovir to the wine soaked region of Toussaint in Nilfgaard, meeting interesting characters along the way, with intrigue around every corner.

Book of Tales is a supplement for The Witcher Pen and Paper RPG that gives you six adventures that span the Continent, complete with new monsters, player content, and maps. All compiled into a larger campaign."

Will you be picking up A Book of Tales? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Witcher and tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!