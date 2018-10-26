‘The Witcher’ Developer Reveals Zerrikanias and Dol Blathanna Elven Concept Art

That’s it! We’re on the final day of the 11-day celebration of CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher franchise inspired by Polish author Andrzej Sapwkowski’s noevels. We’ve seen scrapped concepts, stunning concept art, and even an adorable moment with a plush piggy. Now that the final day is here, the team has revealed a sneak peek at what could have been for Zerrikania and Dol Blathanna elves.

Witcher Fact #11 Below you can see some Zerrikanias and Dol Blathanna Elves concept arts for The Witcher 2. In the end they didn’t make the final cut, but the elves legacy lives on — these concepts heavily influenced Triss’ alternative outfit from The Witcher 3. pic.twitter.com/SmIWQ1eNGQ — The Witcher (@witchergame) October 26, 2018

The sneak peek is captioned as follows:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Below you can see some Zerrikanias and Dol Blathanna Elves concept arts for The Witcher 2. In the end they didn’t make the final cut, but the elves legacy lives on — these concepts heavily influenced Triss’ alternative outfit from The Witcher 3.“

A responding Twitter thread felt inspired for the future of the franchise:

They should make another Witcher game set in the golden age of the witchers. Where you play as one of the kids chosen to be a witcher. They could use the character creation tools from Cyberpunk 2077 and let you create your own witcher! 😍 — Eldereth (@Eldereth_) October 26, 2018

Though Geralt’s story is done, the spinoff game Thronebreaker dives more into the lore of this series, as well as the stunning comics and novels as well. Who knows what the future brings for the Elven narrative, but it is phenomenal to see their design evolution before they finally made it into the game with The Witcher 2.

For those that may not be familiar with the area, Zerrikania is hot in nature and is connected to the human states by the Elskerdeg Pass. The legend has it that this region’s name was derived from a Golden Dragon, Zerrikanterment.

Dol Blathanna, also known as the Valley of Flowers, is much different than Zerrikania, but before the humans took this area for their own, the elves reigned supreme. It’s just one part of a very tumultuous history filled with defeat and change.

This marks the final day of the developers celebrating the iconic franchise, with the first revealing stunning Triss Merigold concept art. Though the daily reveals are done, the community feedback was amazing, so we’re hoping to see even more in the future!