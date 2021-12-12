The Witcher’s New Season 2 Images Feature Geralt, Vesemir, Ciri, and More

The Witcher season 2 is almost here, and to get fans even more hyped for the season Netflix has released a multitude of new photos from season 2. The new photos showcase several of the season’s new additions, including Vesemir, Francesca, Lamber, Coen, and Eskel, as well as characters from season 1 like Tissaia, Fringilla, and of course Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer. We get a lot of great looks at Kaer Morhen, which is where Ciri sets up shop to train with Geralt and the other Witchers, while Yennefer and Fringilla work together with Francesca elsewhere. We even get a Roach sighting, and you can check out all of the photos starting on the next slide.

We also see some shots of Geralt’s battle with a monster, and the surroundings in the photo suggest it is the Bruxa at Nivellen’s mansion. We also see some of the aftermath of the Battle of Sodden, and we can’t wait to see more. You can check out all of the photos on the next slide and you can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

Are you excited for season 2? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Witcher with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Ciri: A Place to Rest

Geralt: Time For a Potion

Ciri: A Long Road

Tissaia: Sodden Aftermath

Ciri: A Moment of Sadness

Geralt: On The Run

Geralt: Facing The Enemy

Ciri: Snowfall Battle

Ciri: Haunting Memories

Geralt: A Moment of Peace

Ciri: Around the Campfire

Francesca: Planning Our Next Move

Yennefer & Fringilla: Unexpected Allies

Francesca: Into The Unknown

Geralt: Time to Train

Geralt & Ciri: Next Destination

Ciri: Taking the Tour

Geralt & Ciri: Investigation

Ciri: Next Move

Kaer Morhen: The Return

Kaer Morhen: A Vesemir Appears

Kaer Morhen: Face to Face

Kaer Morhen: Welcome Home

Kaer Morhen: All The Witchers

Vesemir: Armored Up

Eskel: A Bit Suspicious

Lambert: A Quick Drink

Geralt: In The Shadows

Geralt: Swords Are Drawn