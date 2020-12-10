Telltale Games Provides Update on The Wolf Among Us 2

✖

Going into The Game Awards 2020, Telltale Games has confirmed The Wolf Among Us 2 -- which was first revealed at The Game Awards 2019 -- will not be showing up at gaming's big night after rumors surfaced earlier this week suggesting that it was going to with a new trailer and a winter 2021 release window. Telltale Games doesn't specifically comment on the rumor, which was accompanied by some leaked images, but this more or less confirms the rumor is, at the very least, partially bollocks.

What Telltale Games also does is reaffirm that The Wolf Among Us 2 will release as one whole season. In other words, it won't be episodic like its predecessor, which means waiting longer to play it.

In addition to confirming the long-awaited sequel won't be present at tonight's show, the new Telltale confirmed that it doesn't hold all of the rights for all of old Telltale's IP. That said, it does tease that it has a "LOT" to share in the future.

"One year ago, we surprised the games community with news that we had started pre-production on a new season of The Wolf Among Us," reads the statement. "Since then, the team’s been hard at work while continuing our mission to bring many of the classic Telltale games back online. We released the Telltale Batman Series: Shadow Edition early this year, followed by a re-release of Tales from Monkey Island. And just this week we re-released Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures, Strong Bad’s Cool Game for Attractive People, and Telltale Texas Hold ‘Em! We know you’re excited to hear more about The Wolf Among Us 2. And we look forward to telling you more when the time Is right. What we can say is that we are developing the entire season at once and there is more to do before we’re ready to share what’s next for the Fabletown gang. It’s just not time yet. As for questions about other Telltale titles, some games reverted back to the IP owners and their fate Is not currently in our hands. For now, think of us as fans -- just like you! We are a team dedicated to the Telltale legacy for narrative games, here to celebrate the classics with an eye on what’s to come. And trust us, when the time is right, we’re going to have a LOT to talk about. Until then, thanks for being a fan with us. May you continue to stay safe and have a healthy, happy 2021."

A quick update pic.twitter.com/0oUdf9QRem — Telltale Games (@telltalegames) December 10, 2020

The Wolf Among Us 2 is in development and, for now, it remains without a release date or platforms.