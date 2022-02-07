The Wolf Among Us 2: New Information Coming this Week

Last December, Telltale Games teased that fans could expect to learn more information on The Wolf Among Us 2 in early 2022. Today, the company held true to that promise, revealing that a behind-the-scenes look at the game will take place on Wednesday February 9th at 10 a.m. PT on Twitch and YouTube. The Wolf Among Us 2 was first revealed at The Game Awards 2019, so it seems only fitting that this week’s event will be hosted by Geoff Keighley. At this time, it’s unclear exactly what will be shown during the event, but fans won’t have to wait long to find out!

The Tweet announcing Wednesday’s event can be found embedded below.

Greetings from Fabletown!



You’re invited to join us for a behind-the-scenes look at #TWAU2 + more, hosted by @geoffkeighley.



Wednesday 2/9, 10am PT#TheWolfIsBack pic.twitter.com/n9f9AWkY9i — Telltale (@telltalegames) February 7, 2022

The Wolf Among Us 2 represents one of the first projects for the revived Telltale Games after the original studio’s closure in 2018. The upcoming sequel will put players in the role of Bigby Wolf once again, with Adam Harrington reprising the character. Snow White will also return, alongside actress Erin Yvette. As in the first game, The Wolf Among Us 2 will be set before the events of the Fables comic series, though it’s unclear how much time will have passed between the two games.

Like other titles from Telltale Games, The Wolf Among Us was released in an episodic format, with entries releasing between October 2013 and July 2014. The sequel will also release episodically, but unlike the previous game, all episodes will be developed simultaneously, and the first will not release until all have been completed. That might mean a longer wait for fans, but this should make it easier for Telltale Games to stick to a firm release schedule and avoid many of the issues that were faced by the previous version of the company.

The Wolf Among Us 2 does not currently have a release date, or any confirmed platforms; hopefully that will change later this week! In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for The Wolf Among Us 2? What did you think of the first game? Let us knowin thecomments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!