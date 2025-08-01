These New LEGO Star Wars and Minecraft Gift Sets Are Big Bundle Deals

LEGO launched a ton of new sets for August 2025 this morning, but some last minute additions came via Walmart. Their exclusive LEGO bundle offerings have been popular in the past, and now fans have two new options – the LEGO Star Wars: The Clone Wars & The Mandalorian 3-in-1 Gift Set (66804) and The LEGO Minecraft 5-in-1 Gift Set (66805). Each set bundles several existing sets into a package that offers a significant discount over buying them separately. What’s more, collectors can get a lot of bang for their buck as there are a ton of minifigures included with each bundle. You’ll find a breakdown of the bundles below. Just keep in mind that Walmart’s LEGO bundles tend to sell out quickly.

LEGO Star Wars #66904 Set / 423 pieces / $45 / Walmart Exclusive order at walmart

Includes : LEGO Star Wars Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack 75372, LEGO Star Wars Ambush on Mandalore Battle Pack 75373, and LEGO Star Wars Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter 75391

: LEGO Star Wars Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack 75372, LEGO Star Wars Ambush on Mandalore Battle Pack 75373, and LEGO Star Wars Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter 75391 9 Minifigures and 5 Droid Figures: 1x Captain Rex, 1x Mandalorian Warrior, 1x Mandalorian Nite Owl, 1x Clone Shock Trooper, 2x Imperial Commandos, 3x Clone Troopers, 2x Battle Droids, 3x Super Battle Droid figures.

The LEGO Minecraft 5-in-1 Gift Set (66805) / Walmart Exclusive order at walmart

Includes : Minecraft Steve’s Desert Expedition 21251, The Armory 21252, The Nether Lava Battle 21266, The Illager Desert Patrol 21267, and The Lush Cave Fight 30705

: Minecraft Steve’s Desert Expedition 21251, The Armory 21252, The Nether Lava Battle 21266, The Illager Desert Patrol 21267, and The Lush Cave Fight 30705 15 Minifigures: Steve, Baby Camel, Phantom, 3x Alex, Armorsmith, Wither Skeleton, Blaze, Strider, Cactus Knight, Vindicator, Skeleton, and 2x Pillager.

As noted, August 2025 includes a ton of new LEGO set releases, and that includes additions in the Star Wars and Minecraft lineups. Below you’ll find a list of what’s new in both categories.

New LEGO Star Wars Sets / August 2025:

New LEGO Minecraft Sets / August 2025: