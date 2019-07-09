A Third of Cyberpunk 2077 PC Pre-Orders Have Been Through GOG

Cyberpunk 2077 will be releasing next year across most platforms, with a lot of people likely aiming to pick it up for PC due to wanting to experience the graphics in a state that can’t be achieved on consoles. In addition to this, who knows what the modding future holds for the upcoming game. That said, pre-orders have been live for the highly anticipated title since the release date reveal at E3 last month, and it looks like plenty of fans are taking to GOG.com to get their digital PC versions ready for launch day.

According to a recent tweet from CD Projekt Red, “every third copy of the digital version of Cyberpunk 2077 for PC so far has been pre-ordered on GOG.com.” For those not in the know, CD Projekt owns GOG and 100% of the money from these sales goes directly to the developers, unlike Steam or the Epic Games Store, each of which takes a cut.

#DidYouKnow — every third copy of the digital version of #Cyberpunk2077 for PC so far has been pre-ordered on @GOGcom! Thank you for your support — it’s breathtaking! pic.twitter.com/Oypidsi6lg — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) July 8, 2019

Many fans were quick to respond with their praise for the developers receiving all of the proceeds from Cyberpunk 2077 sales on GOG. Of course, there were plenty others who jumped at the bit to take a jab at Epic Games. In fact, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney joined in on the congratulatory messages for CD Projekt and GOG, saying, “Congrats to GOG! More proof that the multi-store future is here now. And rather than fragmenting the PC gaming community, GOG’s Galaxy efforts are working to bring it together and unite it with console communities too.” You can imagine what the replies to that tweet look like.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to arrive on April 16, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming title:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

