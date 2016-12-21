This 'Assassin’s Creed Origins' Gold-Plated Headset Is Impressive And Expensive

Ubisoft is going all out to make Assassin's Creed Origins the ultimate game for fans, and today the publisher introduced a headset that goes for well over fifty grand.

The publisher is releasing the headset in very limited quantities, with only ten available total, and it is charging $59,000 a pop. It was put together with the team at Focal, who paired up with French jewelry designers Tournaire to create the 18-karat gold-plated headset, which features Egyptian designs similar to Assassin's Creed Origins. Yep, a golden headset with Assassin's Creed logos; it's a fan's paradise, if they can afford it.

The headset obviously features quality sound and makes you feel like you're getting the premium experience out of your game, although we could probably name a few headsets that can do that for just a few hundred dollars.

If that's not enough, fans can also spend a little more to have a bust to put the headset on when it's not in use. A bronze bust featuring Assassin's Creed Origins' main hero, Bayek, is also available -- for an additional $14,000. As you might guess, it's fancily designed as well, and fits the headset pretty snugly.

So that's a total of about $73,000 for the premium Assassin's Creed collectible, on top of the $800 you're probably paying for the special edition of the game.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a commission.

Meanwhile, the rest of us will still be able to enjoy the game, as Assassin's Creed Origins arrives on October 27th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Currently, Amazon Prime members can save 20 percent when they pre-order.