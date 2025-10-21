One of the Internet’s Biggest Memes Is Getting Its Own Game

By now, there’s little chance you haven’t seen the “This is Fine” meme. Released by webcomic artist KC Green as part of his Gunshow series, the two panels feature a cartoon dog looking around a burning room before admitting, in full denial, that “This is fine.” The two panels quickly spread across online accounts and social media feeds, becoming one of the modern internet’s most prevalent universal phrases. After over a decade as a part of our collective online culture, the meme has now taken on new life as the inspiration for a platforming video game.

This is Fine: Maximum Cope is all about translating the spirit of the original meme and the comic strip that inspired it into the gaming space. The charming animation and emotionally rich subtext make for an intriguing title that seems to add a lot of emotional weight to the familiar trappings of platforming genre. It’s also a rare example of internet culture being formally adapted into a full game, all withut losing the spirit of the original. Now, This is Fine seems to be poised to join other illustrious examples of retro platforms reimagined for the present day, all with just the right touch of the societal satire that has made the meme so enduring and adaptable.

One Of The Internet’s Best Memes Looks Like A Really Good Video Game

This is Fine: Maximum Cope takes the “This is Fine” meme and brings it to the world of gaming in the form of a 2D platform. Developed by Mayhem Brawler developer Hero Concept, the game places players into the role of Question Hound as he’s trying to get through another day. Brought to life with a deliberately stilted animation style that mimics both Flash animation and Ren & Stimpy cartoons in equal measure, This is Fine: Maximum Cope forces players to explore a world of unexpected challenges — all with a pleasant smile and endless supply of apparent denial.

The trailer for the game teases a variety of settings and enemies, ranging from the haunted monsters of a foreboding castle to a surreal take on the typical office space. Players can use the dog’s hat as a weapon or maneuver around enemies with precise jumping, giving the game some clear classic platforming mechanics. Several levels seem to be composed of a labyrinth-like design, suggesting a good deal of exploration akin to something like Metroid or Castlevania, albeit with a lot more anxiety-inducing self-reflection.

The trailer also suggests that the overall tone of the game baked into the level hints at something more emotionally rich at play. One level in particular, pitting Question Hound against a muscular and demonic counterpart, is set against the backdrop of an emotionally devastating letter about a crumbling relationship. It’s a unique melding of nostalgia and midlife crisis, and looks to be a fascinating fusion of classic gaming mechanics and internet culture. This is Fine: Maximum Cope seems to be in the vein of something like Super Meat Boy or Pizza Tower, with a touch of the sadder elements of Rick & Morty at play in the background.

It’s all bolstered by a refinement of the classic platforming gameplay and a touch of modern anxiety, hinting that the game will do more than just recreate the meme that made the character famous. Currently set for a March 2026 release date on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam), This is Fine: Maximum Cope seems like the perfect retro game for millennials who grew up on Mario but understand the vibe of “This is Fine” on a deeper level.