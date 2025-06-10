THPS 3+4 Makes Changes to OG Games (and Fans Are Not Happy)

Activision and Iron Galaxy are just a month away from releasing their upcoming remake, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4. The follow-up to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 attempts to recreate the critically lauded third and fourth entries of the beloved skateboarding video game franchise. However, some changes are being made to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4‘s content, most notably the exclusion of the game’s original Career Mode. This seems to have diminished many fans’ excitement for the upcoming game.

For those unaware, THPS 4‘s Career Mode allows players to freely skate each level without a timer. Players would then pick up individual goals from NPCs scattered throughout a level. This allowed for some non-conventional goals like playing tennis with a skateboard, or riding a grocery cart down the hills of Alcatraz. With THPS 3+4, Iron Galaxy is bringing the two-minute goal format to the fourth entry, which has sparked concern from fans. However, a recent comment from Tony Hawk, as well as a post from official Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater social media accounts, seems to imply that these unique goals were in the game.

To add another wrinkle to this, according to Video Games Chronicle, Iron Galaxy confirms that many of these missing goals will be part of THPS 3+4‘s Pro Goals system, which are extra goals that unlock after completing a level’s initial 10 goals. However, the minigames, like the aforementioned tennis goal in the College level, will not make it into the final game. Additionally, as more THPS 3+4 gameplay has been shown (H/T XboxEra), it was revealed that Zoo and Kona were turned into competition levels, which is a pretty big deviation from the original, considering there weren’t dedicated competition levels in the fourth entry.

The reaction from fans hasn’t been very positive. While it does seem that a good amount of the original goals from THPS 4 will be in THPS 3+4, it is exempting some of the most iconic moments from that game. In a recent Reddit post, fans have criticized the upcoming game for several reasons, including poor marketing and Iron Galaxy seemingly having a “lack of time and budget.”

“They’re saying that a handful more goals have been remade in new game + (COMBO letters, pink elephants in college, etc), but it’s still in the [two minute] format, and the vast majority of [THPS] 4‘s goals have still been cut,” says one reddit user. “The marketing on this game has been incredibly deceptive.”

“We’ve seen the THPS 3 NG+ goals and they’re mostly score, combo, and collection goals with one extra unique mission-type goal,” says another Reddit user. “If that carries through to THPS 4, then we’re only getting one mission-type goal per level, which isn’t going to satisfy the THPS 4 fans who are really disappointed.”

“I don’t really buy it when they say they are trying to unify the experience,” says another Reddit user. “I’m pretty sure the actual issue that they can’t say out loud is that keeping the old structure would have cost more budget and time than this project was allowed.”

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC on July 11th. Players who pre-order now will get access to the Foundry Demo, which allows players to play Single Sessions with playable skaters Tony Hawk and Rayssa Leal at the Foundry and College levels.