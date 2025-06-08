Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Reveals Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collaboration

During today’s Xbox Games Showcase, a new trailer was revealed for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4. The remaster will be arriving next month, and players can expect to see some guest characters in addition to the usual professional skateboarders. Specifically, it has been confirmed that Michelangelo of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be playable. It’s unclear whether the rest of the members of the TMNT will similarly be offered, or if it’s just one member of the heroes in a half-shell. This marks the first time any of the Ninja Turtles have appeared in a Tony Hawk game.

Guest characters have been a hallmark of the Tony Hawk Pro Skater series for decades now. The original versions of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and THPS 4 featured guests such as Wolverine, Darth Maul, and Jango Fett. None of those characters will be returning for the remaster, but Doom Slayer will be making a comeback, and fans of the series can expect to see Revenant, as well. Both of these guest characters and Michelangelo can be seen in the new trailer below.

Over the last four decades, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have seen numerous redesigns. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 seems to be offering a design of Michelangelo based on his most recent movie appearance. From the trailer, it certainly looks like the design from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Since Paramount and Nickelodeon tend to use the different versions of the TMNT interchangeably through a lot of video game collaborations, it’s always interesting to see which designs end up getting used. Regardless of reasoning, the TMNT have long had an association with skateboarding, so this is one guest character that actually makes a lot of sense.

With Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 set to be released on July 11th, it will be interesting to see if any other skateboarders are announced, including those from the real world, or guests from various licenses. Today’s trailer featured an appearance by Bam Margera, who apparently almost got cut from the game. However, the skateboarder has officially made his return, which should come as a big relief to fans of the original games.

We still have about a month to go until the game’s release, but fans can get a taste a little bit early. A demo for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 is available today on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and PC. That’s most of the platforms that will host the game, but it seems those planning to buy it on Nintendo Switch or Switch 2 won’t get a chance to check things out today. Hopefully that will be rectified sometime ahead of the game’s release, but nothing has been announced at this time.

