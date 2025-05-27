THPS 3+4 Giving Out Free DLC (But There’s a Catch)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 is just around the corner. In July, fans will finally get to play (or replay) two of the most beloved entries in the long-running skateboarding game franchise remade for modern consoles. As indicated during THPS Fest, Activision and Iron Galaxy are partnering with a bunch of real-life brands to integrate into the game in different ways, like in-game advertisements (like billboards) and themed gear to use for players’ created skaters. One of these partnerships is with beverage brand Electrolit, which is offering free DLC for the game. However, there is a bit of a catch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right now, Electrolit is running a THPS 3+4 sweepstakes until August 31st. The Grand Prize, which will be awarded to 50 entrants, is a Limited Edition Electrolit Skateboard and an Xbox code for the standard edition of the game. A total of 75 winners can win an Electrolit t-shirt. Lastly, 5,000 entrants can instantly receive a digital coupon for a free bottle of Electrolit from select retailers.

While those prizes are limited, the THPS 3+4 DLC is free. The content in question is a code for an Electrolit Helmet that the created skater can wear in-game. Those interested in getting a code must enter the sweepstakes, which doesn’t require any purchase. Once entered, entrants will receive an email with a code for the item. This code has to be entered on the official Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater website. It seems players can choose which platform they want the item for by signing into their account for the designated console or PC platform.

Electrolit is not the only company partnering with Activision and Iron Galaxy for THPS 3+4. Taco Bell and Red Bull are just a couple of brands that will be featured in the form of in-game locations and gear for created skaters.

Details about THPS 3+4 have been coming in hot since it was formally revealed in March. This includes its refreshed soundtrack, new looks for its iconic levels, and new playable skaters. One of the most notable additions is the return of Bam Margera. Although the former pro was not originally slated to appear in the remake, Tony Hawk himself was able to get Margera included in the highly anticipated game. In a recent interview, Margera talked about his comeback. He also mentioned that Birdhouse pro Greyson Fletcher is in THPS 3+4, who has yet to be formally revealed.

Despite the excitement for THPS 3+4, there have been some design decisions that have been divisive amongst fans. Specifically, how Iron Galaxy and Activision are opting for two-minute, goal-oriented challenges for the THPS 4 portion of the game, rather than the free skate nature of the original. In a recent interview, Hawk iterated on how the game attempts to implement some of the unique goals from the original fourth entry into the remake. However, fans still seemed bummed that it isn’t a faithful adaptation of the classic skateboarding game.

THPS 3+4 comes to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC on July 11th.