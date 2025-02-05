Throne and Liberty Patch Notes Revealed for New Update

A new update is on the way for NCSOFT and Amazon Games’ Throne and Liberty. The free-to-play MMORPG has seen a mixed reception, but with constant updates, the game has continued to draw in new players and retain old ones. NCSOFT makes improvements, adds content, and adjusts balancing with these updates, many of which are detailed in patch notes. The upcoming patch is making a big change to the fundamentals of Throne and Liberty, and players are both eager and anxious about how it will affect the game. There isn’t much time before Update 1.14.0 is pushed out for Throne and Liberty, but the patch notes have been published ahead of time to reveal upcoming changes.

A big part of the Update 1.14.0 will introduce server consolidation and merge the auction house. Players can also expect various bug fixes and general changes throughout the game. Additionally, NCSOFT is fixing known issues with Throne and Liberty’s UI.

The update is set to go live on February 5th at 10:30 PM PT. The servers are expected to be down for approximately 11.5 hours and will return after this time. During this time, players will not be able to play Throne and Liberty and must wait for the update to finish. Here are the full Update 1.14.0 patch notes for Throne and Liberty.

General

Season One for both Arena and Dimensional Trials will come to an end at the start of maintenance on February 26.

Mouse and Keyboard input devices are now supported for console players.

Arch Boss: Tevent: Fixed an unintended Peace location that could be accessed during War mode Tevent to gain contribution without being attackable.

Vendors: Fixed an issue causing NPC vendor tax rate to be set to 40% instead of 20%.

Arena: Removed the stat cap that was erroneously applied to non-ranked Arena matches.

Culinary Contracts: Returned food items to the pool of Culinary Contract rewards.

Dagger: Block Blade: Fixed an issue that gave the character a movement speed increase when blocking a Fury attack skill while stationary.

Greatsword: Ascending Slash: Fixed an issue that prevented players from being knocked prone after being put to Sleep with the Wand’s Cursed Nightmare skill when the Deep Sleep Specialization was active.

Lunar Celebration: Event items that displayed an incorrect expiration date of February 18 now properly show February 13, the same date that the Event NPC exchange shop expires.

Items: Spears may now be obtained from the Precious Blessing Pouches purchased from the Arena Merchant.

Items: Amitoi received for linking an AG ID account are now account-wide instead of character-specific.

UI