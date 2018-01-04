Throwback Thursday: Why Rule Of Rose Is The PS2 Horror Game You Need To Revisit

Sure, it’s the new year – a time to look towards the future and see what 2018 will bring. But sometimes, you just have to revisit the past and reminisce. And older games can feel like coming. Even if the game in question is the way ahead of its time horror thriller Rule of Rose.

When Rule of Rose first made its debut back in 2006, it was instantly met with mixed reactions. It was also banned from the UK, condemned for its representation and in-game content. If this title were released in recent years, it wouldn’t be such a controversy – but at the time, there was still a standard in gaming that have yet to have the Grand Theft Autos of the world completely shove that boundary away. But what exactly about this game was “ban worthy”? One word: children. Two words: Terrifying children.

“Rule Of Rose takes you into the past for incredible and strange gaming action. It is March, 1930 when young Jennifer’s parents are killed in a tragic airship accident. She is sent to Rose Garden Orphanage, in a remote portion of the English countryside. In this dilapidated building, a ragtag mob of children who call themselves the “Aristocracy of the Red Crayon” rule. They kidnap her and take her into the dark heart of an impossibly large zeppelin, on a meandering course for a distant land. Now, with the help of a canine companion named Brown, Jennifer has to find valuable gifts for the Aristocracy, or suffer a fatal punishment for her insolence…”

The game itself wasn’t sexually explicit, especially not when looking at some of the sexual content seen in some of the Resident Evil games. Still, child sexuality was implied in this game – and one scene in particular revolving around Diana and her ever rising skirt, which was later removed from the game completely. But that’s not what makes this game stand out. What makes it stand out among the rest is that it’s memorable. This game crawls under your skin and stays with you long after the credits roll. Many have compared the game’s vibe to that of Lord of the Flies, and that comparison is more than justified.

At the end of the day, this survival horror game was a gem, a PlayStation 2 treasure. Though if you’re looking to score a copy nowadays – prepare to shell out over 100 bucks. It’s highly coveted, highly beloved, and released way ahead of its time. Despite the initial controversy, Rule of Rose continues to be a staple in the gaming community ever since its 2006 release.

Rule of Rose is a PlayStation 2 exclusive.