Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Cross-Play Details Confirmed

Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford announced earlier this week that the new Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands game would support full cross-play when it launches later this month. That means that unlike the situation seen with the release of Borderlands 3, there shouldn’t be any restrictions regarding which platforms can play with which, particularly when it comes to those on PlayStation consoles playing with others on the Xbox or the PC via the Epic Games Store. Following that confirmation, 2K and Gearbox shared the full details on how the cross-play situation will be handled.

Thankfully, there’s not much to handle at all for those who want to simply hop in and start playing with their cross-platform friends right away. Cross-Play will be supported between the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Epic Games Store platforms with people able to party up with others regardless of what platform they’re playing on. Cross-play parties sometimes come after the initial cross-play experience, but in games like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and the mainline Borderlands games, cross-platform parties are a pretty core part of the experience for those who don’t play solo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

🎉 CROSSPLAY CONFIRMED! 🎉



Party up on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S. and PC via the Epic Games Store when #TinyTinasWonderlands launches on March 25!https://t.co/jOXtFTFEN6 pic.twitter.com/529xHxaYqi — Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🌈🦄 (@PlayWonderlands) March 15, 2022

Teaming up with others online will most likely be the option people choose if they’re not playing solo, but you can play with others who might be in the same room as you, too. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will continue the trend of Gearbox’s co-op games supporting split-screen gameplay for however many people you have around, though there are some restrictions in placed based on the platforms. The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles support four-player local split-screen while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles support two-player split-screen. All of the consoles will allow people to choose whether they want their screens to be split horizontally or vertically.

It’s not a new announcement, but it’s also worth remembering that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will adopt the loot instancing settings from Borderlands 3, too. That means that you’ll be able to pick one of two loot settings: The first makes it so that loot is on a first come first serve basis which means you’ll have to strategize builds more while the second option duplicates loot so that there’s no fighting over prized weapons between co-op partners.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is due out on March 25th. You can check out our preview of the game right here after we played on the PC platform.