Even Todd Howard’s Son Doesn’t Know What’s Happening With the Next Elder Scrolls

Aside from new content for its Elder Scrolls games and the Nintendo Switch port of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, we have no idea what Bethesda is up to for 2018. No doubt it’ll fill us in during its special showcase at E3, where it’ll lift the veil off of what’s coming up.

But it’s amazing how secretive the company has been, preventing even the slightest of leaks from getting out and revealing its next projects. Even those related to the top brass for the company don’t know what’s going on.

According to GamingBolt, Todd Howard, who serves as the director of the Elder Scrolls series, made a stop during the AIAS Game Maker’s Notebook podcast (which you can check out here), and explained how he doesn’t tell anyone anything that he’s working on — not even his son.

“He’s like, ‘OK, when is Elder Scrolls 6 coming?’” Howard explained while he was on the show.. “And I’m like, ‘I’m not gonna talk about that right now either.’ He’s like, ‘Can I give you my ideas? Can I work on it? Come on, tell me a few things, I’m not going to tell anybody.’ I’m like, ‘Well, you might, so I’m not gonna say anything.’ But it’s great – I think a lot of kids want to get into video games. If you’re a creator, I kinda want my own sons to find their own way, as opposed to, ‘Yes, you should absolutely make games.’”

We certainly can’t blame Howard’s kid for trying — we’re eager to see what’s next for the Elder Scrolls saga as well, especially considering how well Skyrim fared over the past few years. It’s been released on a number of platforms including Nintendo Switch and virtual reality and it’s fared quite well as a result. So needless to say, a sequel would hit the spot.

For now though, we’re playing the waiting game just like everyone else. But E3 is right around the corner, and then we’ll finally get our fill of Bethesda news. Fingers crossed that it’s worth the wait — and that, at the very least, the Doom sequel is happening.

In the meantime, you can check out Skyrim: Special Edition now for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation VR.

