Tokyo Game Show 2020 Cancelled, Will Take Place Online

✖

Like so many other events around the video game industry, Tokyo Game Show has been cancelled for this year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. The convention was scheduled for September, but organizers made the difficult decision to switch to a digital format. It's unclear whether or not the digital event will still be held during the convention's normal hours, or if a different date will be selected. Tokyo Game Show has been held annually since 1996. Typically, the first two days of the event are reserved for attendees from the gaming industry, while the event is open to the public for the last two days of the convention.

The announcement was made in a statement delivered to Japanese outlet Nikkei. Tokyo Game Show is presented by Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association (CESA), and used to be held twice annually, before the event switched to its current yearly format starting in 2002. The event typically pulls in more than 400,000 attendees. Since the show debuted in 1996, Tokyo Game Show has been held every year. The online format will ensure that legacy will continue to live on, but for most, it certainly won't be the same.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of difficulties for the video game industry. Developers and publishers have been adapting to a work-from-home format, but several games have been delayed as a direct result. Of course, nearly every public event for the industry has also been cancelled, or seen a transition to an online format. At this point, these delays and cancellations aren't surprising, but it's certainly still disappointing for fans.

It will be interesting to see how the industry handles these digital events. On one hand, it could make these conventions far more accessible to fans, but the format change might not generate a lot of interest from gamers. Additionally, publishers might find that it makes more sense for them to showcase their games in their own formats. With events like EA Play Live and Game Developers Conference both going all-digital this year, there will be plenty of opportunities for fans to show whether or not they have any interest in the format.

Were you looking forward to Tokyo Game Show this year? Are you disappointed by all of the cancellations around the video game industry? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.