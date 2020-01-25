Tom Holland’s Uncharted Movie Postponed Again by Sony

Another day, another new dose of bad news for the long in-development Uncharted feature film. Sony Pictures has made an update to their release schedule, this time delaying the Uncharted movie once again. Instead of debuting on December 18 of this year, the film will now be released on March 5, 2021. The Uncharted movie will now debut on the release date previously occupied by another Sony picture that has been in the works for a long time, Masters of the Universe, with that movie now being removed from Sony’s schedule entirely. Uncharted does have competition on its new release date though as Paramount has announced Jackass 4 will debut on that date.

The most recent news on Uncharted is that Sony wants Ruben Fleischer at the project’s helm, the director best known for other Sony hits Venom and Zombieland. Fleischer marks just the latest in a long line of directors that have been attached to the project including Bumblebee‘s Travis Knight, 10 Cloverfield Lane‘s Dan Trachtenberg, Stranger Things‘ Shawn Levy, Baywatch‘s Seth Gordon, and The Fighter‘s David O. Russell.

Casting has been a little less bumpy of a road for the film than directors, with Spider-Man himself Tom Holland still attached to play a young Nathan Drake, a role he’s been attached to for almost three years now. One problem though is Holland’s busy schedule, with his Spider-Man 3 filming schedule being the latest reason for the film’s delay. Holland will be joined in the film by Mark Wahlberg as his mentor Victor “Sully” Sullivan, the irony being that Wahlberg had previously been up for the part of Drake years before.

Given Holland’s casting, it seems likely the film will be setting up the world of Nathan Drake rather than fully adapting the games to feature films at a 1:1 ratio. The movie has also been in development for many years, and its connection to the narrative of the video games has almost never been brought up by the creatives involved.

The Uncharted movie will reportedly be the first film to be released by PlayStation Productions. The new branch of Sony Interactive Entertainment was officially in May of last year as a unit with a focus on adapting Sony’s collection of video games into movies and TV series. Rumors have surfaced following the announcement that suggested Sony might be working on a Twisted Metal TV series, but this Uncharted movie is the first known project that the PlayStation Productions group is officially working on, assuming they are indeed on board. PlayStation Productions will produce the movie alongside Chuck Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner, and Ari Arad.